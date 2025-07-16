US State Department refused to name countries that agreed to pay for weapons for Ukraine

The United States Department of State refused to disclose which NATO countries agreed to pay for American weapons for Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the briefing by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

We said that NATO would handle this, and, of course, they would then have the opportunity to move weapons to other countries. And I will not discuss what we may or may not have agreed upon, or diplomatically discussed - said Bruce.

She noted that she was "far from being able to discuss what NATO leadership can talk about."

Recall

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO on arming Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the agreement "really big," noting that it was the first wave of aid.

The US plans to sell weapons worth about $10 billion to NATO countries. These supplies, which include missiles, air defense systems, and artillery shells, are intended for further transfer to Ukraine.

Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies