US State Department offers $10 million reward for information on Hamas funding

The U.S. State Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information that will help undermine the financial mechanisms of the Hamas group. This was reported on the website of the US State Department, UNN reports.

Details

The Department needs information about Hamas's financial intermediaries. Three of them are in Turkey, one is in Sudan, and another maintains close ties with structures in Iran.

In October 2023, the U.S. Treasury Department designated all five individuals as sanctioned persons.

Rewards may be provided for information leading to the identification and disruption of any source of Hamas' income, major donors or financial intermediaries of the organization, financial institutions facilitating Hamas transactions, or businesses or investments owned or controlled by Hamas or its financiers.

The United States also expects to receive information about front companies engaged in international procurement of dual-use technologies on behalf of Hamas, criminal schemes involving members and supporters of Hamas that bring financial benefits to the organization.

