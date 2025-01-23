US Special Representative Kellogg's visit to Ukraine is still being prepared - MFA

Special Representative Keith Kellogg's visit to Ukraine remains on the agenda and preparations for it are ongoing. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

As for the Americans, we are waiting for contacts, both for General Kellogg's visit to Ukraine, which remains on the agenda and preparations for which are underway, and for other contacts with the new Trump administration, - Tychy said.

He expressed his belief that these contacts will take place soon and that they will determine the main parameters and Ukrainian views of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

In early January, Trump postponed the visit of his representative Kellogg to Ukraine until after the inauguration.



Foreign Minister Sibig later said that Ukraine expects a visit by US President-elect Keith Kellogg's special envoy after Trump's inauguration. The parties plan to discuss the possibilities of achieving a just peace in Ukraine.



On January 22, it was reportedthat The Wall Street Journal stated that US President Donald Trump had instructed his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to end the war in Ukraine in one hundred days.

