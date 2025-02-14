U.S. Senator Graham offers to admit Ukraine to NATO in case of a new Russian invasion

U.S. Senator Graham suggested that Ukraine should be admitted to NATO in the event of a new Russian invasion. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham made a proposal for Ukraine's membership in NATO, linking it to the scenario of repeated aggression by Russia. He said this during the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

But I have an idea based on the art of deal-making: if we can't agree that Ukraine should be in NATO right now, can we agree that if there is another invasion someday, then the next time they invade, it will be in NATO? Let Putin bring them to NATO if he wants to. Think about it, - Graham emphasized.

He recalled that back in 2014, there was an agreement that if there was a second invasion, Ukraine would be granted NATO membership. However, this did not happen then.

What do I think? I think that we have to make Putin understand that if he starts a war against this country again, Ukraine will become a NATO member very quickly, - The senator said.

Recall

Senior U.S. official John Cole said on Thursday that the United States is not ruling out Ukraine's potential membership in NATO or a negotiated return to its borders by 2014.

