US seizes second Venezuelan government plane in Dominican Republic

The United States has seized a second Venezuelan government plane. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The airplane, which was held by the Dominican Republic authorities, was moved under US control.

Everything happened in the presence of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which emphasizes the significance of the operation for Washington. This is the second time in recent months that the United States has seized Venezuelan aircraft.

The move comes amid uncertainty about the future policy of the Donald Trump administration toward the Nicolas Maduro regime.

Recall

US President-elect Trump's team declares its intention to change the regime in Venezuela. Advisors compare Maduro's possible removal to the recent overthrow of Assad and consider non-military methods of influence.

