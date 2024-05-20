US security adviser urges Netanyahu to link Gaza war to 'political strategy'

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85396 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108216 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151022 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154996 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251127 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174322 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165551 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226326 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35985 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33849 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67944 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36054 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62071 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251127 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226326 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212353 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238080 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224842 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85396 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62071 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67944 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113070 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113955 views
US security adviser urges Netanyahu to link Gaza war to 'political strategy'

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30191 views

Sullivan called on Netanyahu to link Israel's military operations in Gaza to a political strategy for the territory's future.

US President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to link the Gaza war to a "political strategy" for the territory's future, writes UNN citing the BBC.

Details

Jake Sullivan met with Netanyahu in Israel after talks in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

His intervention, the publication writes, came a day after Military Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz threatened to resign if Netanyahu did not develop a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip.

Israel's War Cabinet Minister issues an ultimatum to Netanyahu: develop a post-war plan or he will break the coalition19.05.2024, 14:41 • 28650 views

Netanyahu has yet to articulate a vision of what will happen after the war, saying only that he is focused on "total victory.

But in Israel, the publication notes, there is a growing political divide on the issue, with Gantz and Defense Minister Yoav Galant arguing that Israel should not maintain military rule in the Gaza Strip, while others, including far-right members of Netanyahu's coalition, say maintaining control is necessary to defeat Hamas.

Sullivan "reiterated the need for Israel to link its military operations to a political strategy that can ensure the long-term defeat of Hamas, the release of all hostages, and a better future for the Gaza Strip," the White House said in a statement.

The US president's national security adviser also spoke to Netanyahu about his talks in Saudi Arabia and "the potential that can now be available to Israel as well as to the Palestinian people.

The Biden administration is working on a possible agreement that would include normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations and a commitment to a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians, a long-standing international formula for peace.

Meanwhile, fighting continues to rage in the Gaza Strip. The U.N. says some 800,000 people, many of them displaced several times during the seven-month war, have fled the town of Rafah in southern Gaza, where Israel has launched a military operation targeting what it says is the last Hamas stronghold in the Gaza Strip.

As indicated, the Israeli military also launched operations targeting a renewed Hamas presence in parts of the northern Gaza Strip, which it said had previously been cleared of the armed group.

The Hamas-run Civil Defense Agency in the Gaza Strip said Sunday that an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip killed 31 people and wounded 20.

The US has long warned Israel against launching a full-scale military incursion into Rafah without a plan to protect civilians, which the US says has not been presented, the publication said.

The White House has previously said it would cut off some weapons shipments if Israel launched a major ground offensive on the city.

However, an Israeli official told the Reuters news agency that Netanyahu and his senior aides would try to reach an agreement with Sullivan on the need for a full offensive on Rafah.

Supplement

Israel launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip to wipe out Hamas in response to the group's attack on southern Israel last year, in which some 1,200 people were killed and another 252 taken hostage.

According to the Hamas-run territory's Ministry of Health, more than 35,456 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since then.

Julia Shramko

News of the World

