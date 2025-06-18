$41.530.01
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem Hospitalized Due to Allergic Reaction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

Kristi Noem, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, has been hospitalized due to an allergic reaction. She is currently conscious and recovering, and public figures are calling for prayers.

On June 17, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem was urgently hospitalized after an allergic reaction. She is currently conscious and is already recovering. Public figures have called for prayers for her recovery, writes UNN citing FoxNews.

Details

According to a DHS spokesperson, "U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after an allergic reaction."

It is also reported that "Noem is conscious and recovering."

My dear friend, our fearless Secretary of Homeland Security, was just taken to the hospital. My heart is with her during this difficult time, but I know her strength and determination shine. Please join me in your prayers for Christie for a speedy and full recovery

- wrote in X Bruce LeVell, former executive director of the National Coalition for Diversity of President Donald Trump.

She tirelessly leads the initiative to support law enforcement and use ICE to protect our country from criminals. Let's stand firm for her, just as she stood firm for America

- wrote Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of Turning Point USA and asked his followers to "pray for Christie."

Alona Utkina

