US sanctions against Russian tankers are weakening: oil exports are rising and more and more vessels are leaving ports - Bloomberg

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21353 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24474 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38758 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47357 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135918 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

US sanctions against Russian tankers are weakening: oil exports are rising and more and more vessels are leaving ports - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28283 views

Russian tankers from the 'blacklist' have resumed oil transportation for the first time in a year. Exports from Russian ports reached 3.37 million barrels per day, the highest level since November.

US sanctions against Russian tankers are weakening: oil exports are rising and more and more vessels are leaving ports - Bloomberg

Crude oil flows from all Russian ports surged by approximately 300,000 barrels per day in the four weeks leading up to March 9. This is the largest increase since January 2023. Reports UNN citing Bloomberg.

US sanctions on the Russian tanker fleet show signs of wavering. Some tankers from the blacklist have loaded and departed from Russian ports for the first time in more than a year.

Oil flows from all Russian ports surged by approximately 300,000 barrels per day in the four weeks leading up to March 9, marking the largest increase since January 2023.

Currently, Russia has accumulated a fleet of tankers owned by obscure and often changing organizations that are beyond the reach of Western governments and do not cooperate with Western companies.

Reference

The sanctions regime was tightened in January when President Joe Biden's administration announced a series of new restrictions, including blacklisting an additional 161 vessels.

The corresponding move had a restraining effect on oil flows.

Before Biden's sanctions package was adopted on January 10, India was the destination for about 60% of Russian Arctic oil exports, amounting to about 64 million barrels last year. In the first nine months of 2024, about 14 million barrels of oil from the 'Sokol' field of the 'Sakhalin-1' project were also delivered to India, accounting for nearly 30% of the total volume of supplies during this period.

An interesting detail:

Shipments of Russian Arctic oil loaded after January 10 were not delivered to India. This is despite the fact that ports on India's west coast were initially designated as destination points in the delivery data.

Trump plans to reinstate strict sanctions on Iranian oil exports11.03.25, 03:49 • 102115 views

Instead of being delivered, some shipments were secretly transshipped onto other vessels off the coast of Oman. Those ships that have been identified appear to be heading to China. Other shipments are heading directly to China.

Almost all of the 15 million barrels loaded from the Arctic since the sanctions were imposed on January 10 seem to be embarking on much longer voyages than initially planned, leaving oil at sea for months.

- the publication writes.

Only eight of the 22 shipments of Sakhalin oil loaded after the last ban were delivered to the Pacific Ocean. Three of them were unloaded into storage tanks at the Yangshan port near Shanghai, as tracking data shows. This facility is not linked to any of China's refineries, and this move may simply be made to conceal the true origin of the cargo.

Shuttle tankers continue to transship 'Sokol' cargoes onto other vessels in Nakhodka Bay, with tracking data and satellite images indicating that at least three such transshipments occurred this month.

After they were transshipped, Pacific cargoes are not easy to unload, the material notes. The relevant difficulties for Russia in unloading may decrease if US President Donald Trump decides to lift the measures of his predecessor.

Bloomberg: The USA opposed the creation of a group to deal with the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation at the G709.03.25, 00:18 • 35463 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
