US sanctions against International Criminal Court judges: ICC reaction emerges

The International Criminal Court (ICC) condemned the introduction of new sanctions by the US administration against the Court's judges and deputy prosecutors. This was reported on the official ICC website, UNN informs.

Details

The ICC noted that such actions "are a blatant attack on the independence of an impartial judicial body, acting under a mandate from 125 States Parties from all regions." In addition, the sanctions are "an insult to the States Parties to the Court, the rules-based international order, and, above all, to millions of innocent victims worldwide."

As previously stated by the President and judges of the ICC, as well as the Presidency of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute, the Court firmly supports its staff and the victims of incredible crimes. The ICC will continue to fulfill its mandate, unbreakably, in strict accordance with its legal framework adopted by the States Parties, and without regard to any restrictions, pressure, or threats - the ICC statement reads.

The Court also called on States Parties and all who share the values of humanity and the rule of law to firmly and consistently support the ICC's activities, which "are carried out exclusively in the interests of victims of international crimes."

Recall

The day before, the United States of America introduced new sanctions against two judges and two deputy prosecutors of the International Criminal Court. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington considers the ICC's activities to be politicized, abusing its powers, and threatening the national security of the US and Israel."

