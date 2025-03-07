US President Trump: I have always had good relations with Putin, he was not going to attack Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated about good relations with Putin and is convinced that he did not plan to attack Ukraine. According to Trump, Putin wants to end the war and will be "more generous than he should be."
Donald Trump stated that he has a good relationship with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Republican president believes that Putin wants to end the war, and earlier, as Trump claims, he had no intention of launching an attack against Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Despite the mystification about Russia, I have always had a good relationship with Putin. And you know, he wants to end the war. He wants to end it. And I think he will be more generous than he should be. And that is very good. It means a lot of good things. This war should never have started
The President of the United States noted that Putin did not want war, as when Trump was president, Putin did not attack.
I talked to him about this for a long time. It was like the apple of his eye for him, but he had no intention of going there. And he knew that there would be consequences. But it started
Recall
The President of the United States Donald Trump stated that he believes the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end the war, and once again stated that Ukraine has no trump cards.