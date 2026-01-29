US not planning military action in Venezuela due to diplomatic progress: Rubio praises relations between states

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a significant improvement in relations with the new Venezuelan leadership, which removes the question of immediate use of force. During a speech in the Senate, he emphasized that interim president Delcy Rodriguez is demonstrating a willingness to cooperate, and dialogue between Caracas and Washington has become productive. This is reported by UNN.

The Donald Trump administration, which previously threatened military intervention if US demands were not met, is now satisfied with the actions of the new Venezuelan government. Marco Rubio stressed that the only US military presence in the country will remain the Marines guarding the embassy. The State Department has already begun preparations for reopening the diplomatic mission in Caracas, which has been closed since 2019.

For the first time in 20 years, we are having serious conversations about eliminating the Iranian presence, Chinese influence, and also the Russian presence. - Rubio stated.

According to him, many political elements in Venezuela welcome a return to close relations with the United States on various fronts.

Meeting with the opposition and intelligence data

Despite the State Department's optimism, US intelligence expresses doubts about Delcy Rodriguez's complete sincerity in breaking ties with Washington's adversaries. Against this background, Marco Rubio met with opposition leader María Corina Machado. After the talks, Machado assured journalists that democratic changes in Venezuela are inevitable and the transformation process has already begun.

The situation remains dynamic as the US tries to balance supporting opposition forces and working with the interim Rodriguez government. Washington's main goal remains the complete displacement of geopolitical competitors from the region and the stabilization of the political situation in the country without direct armed conflict.

