US National Intelligence stated that AI accelerated the publication of files in the Kennedy case

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 7596 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

05:12 PM • 19523 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

04:42 PM • 24705 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

02:41 PM • 32575 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 45705 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 44037 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 41726 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
June 10, 11:54 AM • 39073 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 83424 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169530 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0m/s
44%
754mm
Popular news

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 128759 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 63779 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 24772 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 41204 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 32960 views
Publications

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 33186 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 247029 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 226395 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 239172 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 203955 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

05:29 PM • 12359 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 41391 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 24957 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 63957 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 81196 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

US National Intelligence stated that AI accelerated the publication of files in the Kennedy case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

Thanks to artificial intelligence, thousands of pages of previously classified documents regarding the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Senator Robert F. Kennedy were quickly released. AI was able to quickly scan the materials.

US National Intelligence stated that AI accelerated the publication of files in the Kennedy case

The Director of National Intelligence of the United States, Tulsi Gabbard, says that artificial intelligence has accelerated the publication of thousands of pages of previously classified documents regarding the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Experts predicted that this process could take many months or even years, but AI was able to quickly scan any materials that should remain classified, Gabbard told the audience at the Amazon Web Services summit on Tuesday.

Release of Kennedy assassination documents – four main conclusions20.03.25, 17:29 • 317525 views

"We were able to do this much faster with AI tools than it was done before - when people reviewed each of these pages," Gabbard said.

"Must be destroyed": USA released notes of President Kennedy's killer19.04.25, 06:22 • 16869 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Tulsi Gabbard
Robert F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9