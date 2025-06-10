US National Intelligence stated that AI accelerated the publication of files in the Kennedy case

The Director of National Intelligence of the United States, Tulsi Gabbard, says that artificial intelligence has accelerated the publication of thousands of pages of previously classified documents regarding the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Experts predicted that this process could take many months or even years, but AI was able to quickly scan any materials that should remain classified, Gabbard told the audience at the Amazon Web Services summit on Tuesday.

"We were able to do this much faster with AI tools than it was done before - when people reviewed each of these pages," Gabbard said.

