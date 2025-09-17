US mortgage rates fall to 3-year low

$41.230.05
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 86 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 16, 04:50 PM • 30045 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 53207 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 31266 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 47128 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 65804 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 27664 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 49900 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37605 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 17143 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - mediaPhotoSeptember 16, 08:20 PM • 14126 views
Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)VideoSeptember 16, 08:51 PM • 11937 views
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the citySeptember 16, 10:47 PM • 14088 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 16049 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 7594 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 28594 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 15776 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 22520 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 53426 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 52036 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 56545 views
BM-30 Smerch
The Guardian
Fox News
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

US mortgage rates fall to 3-year low

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in the US fell to 6.13%, the lowest level since late 2022. This comes amid active buying of mortgage bonds by investors ahead of an expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

US mortgage rates fall to 3-year low

Mortgage rates in the US fell sharply on Tuesday, as investors in mortgage bonds actively bought them ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected rate cut, UNN reports with reference to CNBC.

Details

According to Mortgage News Daily, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell by 12 basis points from Monday to 6.13%. This is the lowest level since the end of 2022.

"Overall, the situation is reminiscent of September 2024, when rates behaved similarly for the same reasons before the Fed meeting, with an almost 100% probability of a rate cut," said Matthew Graham, COO of Mortgage News Daily. "At that time, mortgage rates paradoxically rose after the Fed cut rates. The same could happen now, but it is by no means guaranteed."

In a video podcast for Property Play on CNBC, Willy Walker, CEO of commercial real estate company Walker & Dunlop, said that similar trends have been observed in the past.

Average US mortgage size hits two-month high27.08.25, 16:35 • 3152 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroadReal Estate
Federal Reserve
United States