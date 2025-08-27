$41.400.03
12:47 PM • 11213 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 10758 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 2314 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown?
11:13 AM • 12134 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 13532 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
07:59 AM • 21687 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 58993 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 57063 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 107789 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 76833 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Publications
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 11209 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 58987 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 76241 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 73264 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 157791 views
Average US mortgage size hits two-month high

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The average size of a mortgage for home purchase in the US reached $433,400, a two-month high. The total volume of mortgage applications decreased by 0.5%, while applications for home purchases increased by 2%.

Average US mortgage size hits two-month high

In the US, the average mortgage size for home purchases reached a two-month high, settling at $433,400, UNN reports with reference to CNBC.

Details

At the same time, for the second consecutive week, demand for mortgage loans has remained almost unchanged, as interest rates also remain stable.

Overall mortgage application volume in the US last week decreased by 0.5% compared to the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) seasonally adjusted index.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances, $806,500 or less, increased from 6.68% to 6.69%, with the points remaining unchanged at 0.60, including the origination fee, for loans with an 80% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

The number of mortgage refinancing applications decreased by 4% for the week and was 19% higher than a year ago. The share of mortgage refinances decreased to 45.3% of total applications from 46.1% the previous week.

The number of mortgage applications for home purchases increased by 2% for the week and by 25% compared to the same week a year ago. This small increase made this week the leader in home purchase demand for the month, although this is not much, given the very low level. The average loan size for home purchases increased to $433,400, reaching a two-month high. This reflects rising home prices.

US housing prices hit new record despite signs of easing13.08.25, 10:19 • 4857 views

"Prospective buyers appear to be less sensitive to rates at this level and more active, aided by increasing supply and slowing home price growth in many parts of the country," said Joel Kan, MBA economist.

Mortgage rates also remained unchanged earlier this week, despite the news of US President Donald Trump's dismissal of Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook. It is implied that Cook's successor, if any, will support a more aggressive reduction in interest rates, the publication writes.

In the US, a week's salary is spent on rent, and in some cities, two weeks' income26.07.25, 14:19 • 4982 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroadReal Estate
Federal Reserve
Donald Trump
United States