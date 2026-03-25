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US handed Iran 15-point plan to end war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3832 views

The Trump administration sent proposals to Tehran regarding its nuclear program and shipping. Pakistan mediated the transfer of the diplomatic plan.

US handed Iran 15-point plan to end war
Photo: The New York Times

The United States has handed Iran a 15-point plan for a possible end to the war in the Middle East. The document, according to sources, was transmitted through Pakistan, which has become one of the key intermediaries between Washington and Tehran. This was reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, the plan covers several critical topics at once, including Iran's nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and the situation with maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

This is an attempt by the Donald Trump administration to find a diplomatic solution to the war, which has been going on for the fourth week and has serious economic consequences for the global market.

Iran claims control over the Strait of Hormuz passage and sets conditions for vessels25.03.26, 05:00 • 3976 views

The content of the document has not been officially disclosed, and it is also unknown whether Iran is ready to consider it as a basis for negotiations. There is also no confirmation that Israel supported this approach.

Why this plan is important

The very fact of the transmission of the 15-point proposal indicates that Washington has moved from general diplomatic signals to a specific negotiating framework.

According to interlocutors, special attention in the plan is paid to the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has effectively restricted the safe passage of Western vessels. This has already affected global oil and gas supplies and caused a jump in prices. Against this background, the document looks not only like an attempt to stop hostilities, but also an attempt to stabilize the energy and security situation in the region.

Who became the mediator

Pakistan played a key role in transmitting the plan, according to sources. In particular, the commander of the Pakistani army, Syed Asim Munir, who allegedly has channels of communication with the Iranian leadership, is named as a mediator.

Iran denies negotiations after Trump's statements, which lowered oil prices by more than 13%23.03.26, 15:00 • 4708 views

Pakistan has already stated that it is ready to host negotiations on its territory if both sides agree to such a format.

Despite the intensification of diplomacy, there are currently no signs of a quick end to the war. The White House has already made it clear that the US military operation continues in parallel with the negotiations.

US prepares 82nd Airborne Division and deploys aviation for possible strikes on Iran25.03.26, 04:17 • 4266 views

Stepan Haftko

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