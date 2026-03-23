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Iran denies negotiations after Trump's statements, which lowered oil prices by more than 13%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1512 views

Iranian media deny direct or indirect communication with Donald Trump. Tehran calls the US statements psychological warfare aimed at lowering oil prices.

Iran denies negotiations after Trump's statements, which lowered oil prices by more than 13%

Iran denies negotiations despite statements by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Iranian media deny the fact of negotiations.

"There is no direct or indirect communication with Trump," the semi-official Iranian news agency Fars reports, citing an anonymous Iranian source.

"He backed down after hearing that all power plants in West Asia would be our targets," the publication writes.

The Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim also reports that Iran is not negotiating with Trump and there have been no negotiations, citing an unnamed senior security official.

According to Tasnim, Trump's statement on social media is "psychological warfare."

The report states that Iran will continue to respond and defend the country, and that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war state through psychological operations.

As the publication noted, Tasnim and Fars are among Iran's main news agencies and are considered close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iranian publication Mizan stated that "Trump's comments are an attempt to lower energy prices."

As the publication points out, if you look at the movement of oil prices after Trump's comments, prices went down. And it reminded that earlier in March, Brent futures approached the $120 per barrel mark.

Reuters noted that the price of oil fell by more than 13% after Trump postponed military strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure.

Brent crude futures fell by about $17, or 15%, to a session low of $96 a barrel by 11:08 GMT (13:08 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell by $13, or about 13.5%, to a session low of $85.28.

Addition

US President Donald Trump instructed the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for 5 days, which he announced on Monday on Truth Social, stating that "the United States of America and Iran have had very good and productive talks over the last two days regarding a complete and comprehensive settlement of our military actions in the Middle East."

Trump ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure for five days23.03.26, 13:16 • 4326 views

Julia Shramko

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