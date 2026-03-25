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Iran claims control over the Strait of Hormuz passage and sets conditions for vessels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2234 views

Iran allows passage only to non-hostile vessels, provided they coordinate and pay fees. Due to restrictions in the key strait, global oil prices have begun to rise.

Iran claims control over the Strait of Hormuz passage and sets conditions for vessels

Iran has stated that it will only allow "non-hostile" vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with its authorities. This position was outlined in a letter to the International Maritime Organization. Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The document states that vessels can use the safe route only if they comply with Iranian rules and do not participate in actions against the country: "Non-hostile vessels... can use safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with competent Iranian authorities."

Iran denies negotiations after Trump's statements, which lowered oil prices by more than 13%23.03.26, 15:00 • 4678 views

At the same time, Iran has restricted the movement of vessels associated with "aggressors" or their support. Also, according to sources, Iran has started charging transit fees from certain commercial vessels.

Impact on the market and shipping

Due to the escalation of the conflict, traffic through the strait has almost stopped – only a small number of vessels pass through alternative routes near the Iranian coast.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route through which about 20% of the world's oil and gas supplies are transported. Restrictions on movement have already led to a sharp increase in energy prices and supply disruptions in Asian countries.

The letter emphasizes that full restoration of shipping is possible only after a reduction in military tension in the region.

US military moves freely in Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz will open by itself - Trump20.03.26, 22:00 • 14690 views

Stepan Haftko

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