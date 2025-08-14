$41.510.09
The US will explore cooperation opportunities with Pakistan on critical minerals and hydrocarbons.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2462 views

The US will explore investments in Pakistan's critical minerals and hydrocarbons. This includes cooperation in gold and copper mining in Balochistan province.

The US will explore cooperation opportunities with Pakistan on critical minerals and hydrocarbons.

Washington and Islamabad are preparing for a new stage of economic cooperation: the United States will explore investment opportunities in Pakistan's critically important minerals and hydrocarbons, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on the occasion of the country's Independence Day. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Rubio, Washington expects the development of business partnerships in mining and energy, as well as support for economic growth through joint projects.

We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships.

- Rubio said late Wednesday.

In particular, the Pakistani authorities are offering American companies to invest in the Balochistan province, where key mines are located, including Reko Diq – one of the world's largest gold and copper mines, operated by Barrick Gold.

Context

The current rapprochement marks a turning point in relations between the countries after years of tension related to geopolitical conflicts and security issues, particularly in Afghanistan and the Kashmir region.

Last month, Washington and Islamabad welcomed a trade agreement that provides for tariff reductions and investment attraction, laying the groundwork for a more strategic partnership in the future.

