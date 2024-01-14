ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
US Congress passes bill on temporary government funding - media

US Congress passes bill on temporary government funding - media

Kyiv

 • 31134 views

The US Congress passes a stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown, which provides funding for federal agencies until March.

The U.S. Congress has agreed on a temporary spending bill to fund the government until March. This was reported by Reuters, UNN, citing its own sources.

Details

In this way, U.S. senators are trying to prevent a partial shutdown of federal agencies from the end of next week.

It is noted that a spokesman for Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the text of the funding agreement is expected to be published online on Sunday.

The publication emphasized that as of January 14 , funding for some federal agencies in the United States, including the Department of Transportation, ends on January 19, while others, such as the Department of Defense, ends on February 2.

Addendum

US congressional leaders have reached a $1.66 trillion deal to fund the federal government in 2024, despite GOP demands for budget cuts

U.S. aid to Ukraine is ground to a halt, new funding is important for Congress to pass - White House12.01.24, 08:49 • 31498 views

But if they fail to approve the agreement by January 19, the government will have to start shutting down. 

Recall

The gross national debt of the US federal government has set a new record, exceeding $34 trillion. This could create political and economic difficulties in the future when trying to fix the financial situation in America.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

