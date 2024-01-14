US Congress passes bill on temporary government funding - media

The U.S. Congress has agreed on a temporary spending bill to fund the government until March. This was reported by Reuters, UNN, citing its own sources.

Details

In this way, U.S. senators are trying to prevent a partial shutdown of federal agencies from the end of next week.

It is noted that a spokesman for Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the text of the funding agreement is expected to be published online on Sunday.

The publication emphasized that as of January 14 , funding for some federal agencies in the United States, including the Department of Transportation, ends on January 19, while others, such as the Department of Defense, ends on February 2.

Addendum

US congressional leaders have reached a $1.66 trillion deal to fund the federal government in 2024, despite GOP demands for budget cuts

But if they fail to approve the agreement by January 19, the government will have to start shutting down.

Recall

The gross national debt of the US federal government has set a new record, exceeding $34 trillion. This could create political and economic difficulties in the future when trying to fix the financial situation in America.