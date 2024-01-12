U.S. aid to Ukraine is ground to a halt, new funding is important for Congress to pass - White House

The United States' assistance to Ukraine is currently suspended - the last package for which funding was available has been provided. So it is very important that the US Congress approves new funding. This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the US National Security Council at the White House, during a briefing on January 11, UNN reports.

We provided the last package ... that we had the funding to support. And that's why it's very important that Congress fulfills this additional national security request and we get more funding. The assistance that we have been providing has now stopped - Kirby said in response to a question about military assistance to Ukraine.

According to him, "the attacks that the Russians are conducting are only intensifying." "And now, as I said earlier this week, they're using North Korean ballistic missiles to do their dirty work," he said.

"So, the need is acute now, especially in these winter months," the White House official summarized.

