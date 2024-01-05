Air defense a priority for additional funding for Ukraine - White House

The White House believes that strengthening Ukraine's air defense is a priority with additional funding for Ukraine. This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the White House National Security Council, at a briefing on January 4, UNN reports.

We would definitely prioritize air defense capabilities with the additional funding that we expect to get for Ukraine, and we hope to get for Ukraine, yes. Air defense will be at the top of the list - Kirby answered the question.

According to him, the most effective response to Russia's horrific violence against the Ukrainian people is to continue to provide Ukraine with vital air defense capabilities and other military equipment. "To do this, we need Congress to approve our request for additional funding for Ukraine without delay," Kirby emphasized.

Supply of additional air defense systems and missiles to them: Zelensky on the number one priority