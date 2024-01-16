US condemns Iran's attack in Erbil

The United States strongly condemns Iran's attack in Erbil and expresses condolences to the families of the victims, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, UNN reports .

We oppose Iran's reckless missile attacks that undermine Iraq's stability Miller said.

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced an attack on "spy centers" and "anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in Erbil, Iraq.

According to the Kurdish Security Council, at least four people were killed and six others were injured in the attack.

Three sources in Iraq told Reuters that the city's airport suspended flights after residents of Arbil heard explosions about 40 kilometers northeast of the city, an area that is close to the US consulate and civilian residential areas.

No U.S. facilities were hitand there were no casualties or injuries in the United States, two U.S. officials told Reuters late Monday night.

Iran says it attacked 'spy centers' in Iraqi city of Erbil with ballistic missiles - Reuters