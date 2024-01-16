ukenru
Iran says it attacked 'spy centers' in Iraqi city of Erbil with ballistic missiles - Reuters

Iran says it attacked 'spy centers' in Iraqi city of Erbil with ballistic missiles - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27017 views

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards reportedly attacked "spy centers" and "anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in Erbil, Iraq, resulting in civilian casualties. The semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, where the attacks took place, is often targeted by Iran.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said it had attacked targets in the city of Erbil (Iraq). It is noted that it was an attack on the so-called spy centers and "anti-Iranian terrorist groups," Reuters writes, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

Air traffic in Erbil was reportedly suspended after explosions were heard in the city, three Iraqi security sources told Reuters.

The explosions took place in an area about 40 kilometers northeast of Erbil in the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, near the US consulate and civilian homes.

Two dead and five wounded civilians were taken to a local hospital after the explosions, two medical sources said.

Late tonight, ballistic missiles were used to destroy spy centers and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the region

the Iranian Guard said in a statement.

In the past, Iran has occasionally struck northern Kurdistan in Iraq, claiming that the area is used as a staging ground for Iranian separatist groups as well as agents of its arch-enemy Israel.

Baghdad has tried to address Iranian concerns about separatist groups in the mountainous border region by relocating some members as part of a security agreement reached with Tehran in 2023.

Addendum Addendum

Last week, an armed drone was shot down at a base where U.S. forces are stationed at Erbil airport. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq group, which includes several Iranian-linked militias, claimed to be behind the drone attack on the base.

Iranian ballistics is a new challenge for Ukraine and a signal to our partners - Ignat11.01.24, 10:29 • 20241 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

