Iranian ballistics is a new challenge for Ukraine and a signal to our partners - Ignat

The possible supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia is a new challenge for Ukraine and a signal to its partners that they need to provide Kyiv with more powerful weapons. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the use of Iranian missiles did not come as a surprise to Ukraine.

"We were talking about Iranian missiles a year ago. It is also clear that North Korea will cooperate with a terrorist state, and they have long been supplying ammunition and shells of the calibers that Russia needs to continue its aggression," he said.

Therefore, as Ihnat noted, these weapons pose "new threats and challenges.

"Ballistic missiles can only be shot down by special means, such as Patriot. Therefore, supplying ballistic missiles will be a challenge for us. But we must count on the support of our partners.... This is a signal to our partners that we need to provide Ukraine with the same weapons as they (Russians - ed.) use against us - ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and more means that can help protect us," Ihnat said.

Addendum

As of yesterday, January 10, a cargo plane arrived in Moscow from Tehran, most likely delivering another batch of kamikaze drones and components.

Specialists from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise will soon conduct an examination of the missile fragmentsthat, according to preliminary information, could have been transferred to Russia by the DPRK. Only after the examination will it be possible to finally confirm or deny this fact.

Recall

The Wall Street Journal wrote that Russia is planning to purchase short-range ballistic missiles from Iran , which would allow Moscow to target Ukraine's infrastructure more closely.