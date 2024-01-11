Iranian ballistics is a new challenge for Ukraine and a signal to our partners - Ignat

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 76076 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109345 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138719 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136677 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175709 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171465 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282008 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178188 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167179 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103820 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105835 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 80183 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 54450 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37783 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 76055 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282006 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249682 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234800 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260154 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37813 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138717 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106413 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106408 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122537 views
Iranian ballistics is a new challenge for Ukraine and a signal to our partners - Ignat

Iranian ballistics is a new challenge for Ukraine and a signal to our partners - Ignat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20242 views

Iran's potential supply of ballistic missiles to Russia poses new threats to Ukraine, calling on its partners to provide Kyiv with modern weapons.

The possible supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia  is a new challenge for Ukraine and a signal to its partners that they need to provide Kyiv with more powerful weapons. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the use of Iranian missiles did not come as a surprise to Ukraine.

"We were talking about Iranian missiles a year ago. It is also clear that North Korea will cooperate with a terrorist state, and they have long been supplying ammunition and shells of the calibers that Russia needs to continue its aggression," he said.

Therefore, as Ihnat noted, these weapons pose "new threats and challenges.

"Ballistic missiles can only be shot down by special means, such as Patriot. Therefore, supplying ballistic missiles will be a challenge for us. But we must count on the support of our partners....  This is a signal to our partners that we need to provide Ukraine with the same weapons as they (Russians - ed.) use against us - ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and more means that can help protect us," Ihnat said.

Addendum

As of yesterday, January 10, a cargo plane arrived in Moscow from Tehran, most likely delivering another batch of kamikaze drones and components.

Specialists from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise will soon conduct an examination of the missile fragmentsthat, according to preliminary information, could have been transferred to Russia by the DPRK. Only after the examination will it be possible to finally confirm or deny this fact. 

Recall

The Wall Street Journal wrote that Russia is planning to purchase short-range ballistic missiles from Iran , which would allow Moscow to target Ukraine's infrastructure more closely.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising