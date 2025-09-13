$41.310.10
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
US can push Putin to dialogue – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Ukraine is ready for President Donald Trump's proposal for a trilateral and bilateral format for a meeting of leaders. The main goal is to stop the killings, not to discuss technical issues.

US can push Putin to dialogue – Zelenskyy

The United States of America can push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to dialogue. Ukraine is ready for President Donald Trump's proposal for a trilateral and bilateral format. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

The US can push Putin to dialogue. This could be a meeting of leaders in any format. The main thing is to stop the killings. We are ready for President Trump's proposal: a trilateral format, then a bilateral one, or vice versa. But there must be leaders, not "technical teams"

- Zelenskyy stated.

Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting11.09.25, 17:49 • 41895 views

Addition

Today, September 13, US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all Alliance countries stop buying oil from the Russian Federation.

Axios reported that recently Donald Trump has begun to doubt his ability to influence Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He admitted to his confidants that he had misjudged Putin's desire for peace.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine