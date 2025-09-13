US can push Putin to dialogue – Zelenskyy

The United States of America can push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to dialogue. Ukraine is ready for President Donald Trump's proposal for a trilateral and bilateral format. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

The US can push Putin to dialogue. This could be a meeting of leaders in any format. The main thing is to stop the killings. We are ready for President Trump's proposal: a trilateral format, then a bilateral one, or vice versa. But there must be leaders, not "technical teams" - Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

Today, September 13, US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all Alliance countries stop buying oil from the Russian Federation.

Axios reported that recently Donald Trump has begun to doubt his ability to influence Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He admitted to his confidants that he had misjudged Putin's desire for peace.