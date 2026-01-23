US and EU plan to raise $800 billion for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction - Politico

The US and the EU hope to attract $800 billion in public and private funds to rebuild Ukraine after Russia ceases its full-scale invasion. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The publication refers to a 10-year plan, published in an 18-page document, which guarantees Ukraine's recovery and accelerates its accession to the EU.

The financing strategy is designed until 2040 and is accompanied by a 100-day operational plan.

The prosperity plan is part of a 20-point peace plan that the US is trying to negotiate between Kyiv and Moscow. It explicitly states that security guarantees already exist and is not a military action plan. Instead, it focuses on how Ukraine can transition from emergency aid to self-sufficient prosperity - the publication states.

What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA