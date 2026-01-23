US and EU plan to raise $800 billion for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
The US and EU have developed a 10-year plan to raise $800 billion in public and private funds for Ukraine's reconstruction. The financing strategy extends until 2040 and will accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU.
The US and the EU hope to attract $800 billion in public and private funds to rebuild Ukraine after Russia ceases its full-scale invasion. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.
Details
The publication refers to a 10-year plan, published in an 18-page document, which guarantees Ukraine's recovery and accelerates its accession to the EU.
The financing strategy is designed until 2040 and is accompanied by a 100-day operational plan.
The prosperity plan is part of a 20-point peace plan that the US is trying to negotiate between Kyiv and Moscow. It explicitly states that security guarantees already exist and is not a military action plan. Instead, it focuses on how Ukraine can transition from emergency aid to self-sufficient prosperity
