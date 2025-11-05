US airstrike on vessel in Pacific: two dead

ukenru
November 4, 06:53 PM • 19177 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 43394 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 33740 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 33387 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 31945 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 46096 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 42067 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 19413 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18537 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15790 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy heard a report from Madyar on the development of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoVideoNovember 4, 09:29 PM • 11131 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian borderNovember 4, 11:11 PM • 13869 views
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepState12:48 AM • 10696 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of Putin01:11 AM • 11909 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideo02:29 AM • 10156 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 46093 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 43210 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 42062 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 61654 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 59379 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Mark Carney
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
South Korea
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 24058 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 38250 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 41371 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 36710 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 40596 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The New York Times
TikTok

US airstrike on vessel in Pacific: two dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1316 views

US forces carried out an airstrike on a vessel transporting drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in two fatalities. This operation is part of the Trump administration's campaign against drug cartels, which has led to the deaths of over 50 people since September.

US airstrike on vessel in Pacific: two dead

American military forces carried out another airstrike on a vessel that, according to intelligence, was transporting drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Two people died as a result of the attack. This was reported by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, according to UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

According to Hegseth, the operation was carried out on the orders of President Donald Trump. He also published a declassified video on social media showing the moment the vessel was hit.

Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illegal drug trafficking, was moving along a known drug trafficking route, and was transporting prohibited substances

- Hegseth stated.

It is noted that there were two drug traffickers on board who were eliminated, while the American military suffered no losses.

Since early September, the Trump administration has reported more than a dozen similar strikes in the waters of the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of South America against vessels that, according to intelligence, were transporting drugs. More than 50 people have died as a result of these attacks.

In addition to the declassified videos released by the Department of Defense, the US has not provided any details regarding the affected vessels or the individuals on board.

The White House states that these strikes are part of a campaign to disrupt drug cartels

- states the CBS News post.

At the same time, some lawmakers criticized such actions, emphasizing that the administration did not provide sufficient evidence that the vessels were indeed engaged in drug smuggling, and also insisted that the president must obtain congressional approval to conduct such strikes.

President Donald Trump previously stated that he does not intend to ask for a formal declaration of war.

"Well, I don't think we're necessarily going to require a declaration of war. I think we're just going to kill the people who are bringing drugs into our country. Understand? We're going to kill them. You understand? They're just going to die," he said on October 23.

Recall

US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with a ground operation and the killing of people who supply drugs to the country. This is related to the fight against drug trafficking, the volume of which by sea has decreased to 5%.

Engaged in drug trafficking: Trump announced a strike on a vessel near Venezuela14.10.25, 20:30 • 3636 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Social network
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States