US airstrike on vessel in Pacific: two dead

American military forces carried out another airstrike on a vessel that, according to intelligence, was transporting drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Two people died as a result of the attack. This was reported by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, according to UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

According to Hegseth, the operation was carried out on the orders of President Donald Trump. He also published a declassified video on social media showing the moment the vessel was hit.

Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illegal drug trafficking, was moving along a known drug trafficking route, and was transporting prohibited substances - Hegseth stated.

It is noted that there were two drug traffickers on board who were eliminated, while the American military suffered no losses.

Since early September, the Trump administration has reported more than a dozen similar strikes in the waters of the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of South America against vessels that, according to intelligence, were transporting drugs. More than 50 people have died as a result of these attacks.

In addition to the declassified videos released by the Department of Defense, the US has not provided any details regarding the affected vessels or the individuals on board.

The White House states that these strikes are part of a campaign to disrupt drug cartels - states the CBS News post.

At the same time, some lawmakers criticized such actions, emphasizing that the administration did not provide sufficient evidence that the vessels were indeed engaged in drug smuggling, and also insisted that the president must obtain congressional approval to conduct such strikes.

President Donald Trump previously stated that he does not intend to ask for a formal declaration of war.

"Well, I don't think we're necessarily going to require a declaration of war. I think we're just going to kill the people who are bringing drugs into our country. Understand? We're going to kill them. You understand? They're just going to die," he said on October 23.

Recall

US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with a ground operation and the killing of people who supply drugs to the country. This is related to the fight against drug trafficking, the volume of which by sea has decreased to 5%.

Engaged in drug trafficking: Trump announced a strike on a vessel near Venezuela