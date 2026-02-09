Updated Ukrainian Football Cup trophy to be presented in March - UAF

A new Ukrainian Football Cup trophy will be made before the tournament's quarterfinals. Mykola Seredych, Head of Media and Communications Department of the Ukrainian Association of Football, announced this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

It (the trophy - ed.) should be made just before the start of the quarterfinal matches that we will have. Our contractors are working very actively. They also have power outages, like all of us. But for now, the deadline remains as we set it, and the trophy should be perfectly ready by the quarterfinal matches. It is actually already ready; it just needs to be decorated and should be ready in March. - said Seredych.

Recall that

The Ukrainian Association of Football presented a new design for the Ukrainian Cup trophy. The cup is designed with the idea of Cossacks, and the trophy bears the motto "Honor to oneself, glory to Ukraine".