Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 16013 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 31090 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 35889 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers
February 8, 05:37 PM • 53257 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 51992 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 41932 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40299 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26929 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18274 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
Publications
Exclusives
Updated Ukrainian Football Cup trophy to be presented in March - UAF

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The new Ukrainian Football Cup trophy will be manufactured before the start of the quarter-final matches. It is already ready; only the decoration remains.

Updated Ukrainian Football Cup trophy to be presented in March - UAF

A new Ukrainian Football Cup trophy will be made before the tournament's quarterfinals. Mykola Seredych, Head of Media and Communications Department of the Ukrainian Association of Football, announced this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

It (the trophy - ed.) should be made just before the start of the quarterfinal matches that we will have. Our contractors are working very actively. They also have power outages, like all of us. But for now, the deadline remains as we set it, and the trophy should be perfectly ready by the quarterfinal matches. It is actually already ready; it just needs to be decorated and should be ready in March.

- said Seredych.

Recall that

The Ukrainian Association of Football presented a new design for the Ukrainian Cup trophy. The cup is designed with the idea of Cossacks, and the trophy bears the motto "Honor to oneself, glory to Ukraine".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

