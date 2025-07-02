$41.820.04
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Up to UAH 1.6 million for veteran businesses: MHP-Gromadi Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs launch a grant competition 2 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17 views

The grant program "Varto Robyty Svoe 2.0" for veterans and their families, offering up to UAH 1.6 million for business, has started in Kyiv. Applications are accepted until July 20, results will be announced on September 17.

Up to UAH 1.6 million for veteran businesses: MHP-Gromadi Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs launch a grant competition

Kyiv announced the launch of a grant program for veterans, their families, and the families of fallen defenders — "Varto robyty svoye 2.0" (Worth Doing Your Own 2.0). Participants can receive from 600,000 to 1.6 million hryvnias to start or scale their own business, UNN reports.

The presentation took place at the "Tyhe mistse" (Quiet Place) coffee shop, owned by veteran and serviceman Dmytro Martynenko. He shared his experience of participating in the program.

"Thanks to the public organization created by me and my comrades, we opened the first coffee shop. And later, having received a grant from the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, we opened three more. This support became a great investment and motivation for us," Dmytro Martynenko shared.

He added that business activities help veterans socialize and distract themselves from the difficult consequences of the war.

Natalia Kalmykova, Minister for Veterans Affairs, urged veterans not to be afraid to apply for grants, emphasizing that even if the first attempt is unsuccessful, it is part of the learning process.

"Last year, 470 veteran enterprises participated in the competition, and 120 became winners. Every year, more and more veterans are creating or developing their own businesses," Kalmykova noted.

Oleksandr Pakholiuk, Director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, spoke about supporting military personnel and veterans as a priority for the foundation. According to him, business in communities is one of the key drivers of development, and the "MHP Poruch" (MHP Nearby) program helps veterans not only receive grants but also supports them at all stages.

"We have created over 500 businesses in 140 communities across Ukraine. Support for veterans is especially important for us, as they are a driving force for their comrades and communities," Pakholiuk emphasized.

The Ukrainian Veterans Fund has already supported over 1,200 veteran enterprises. Karina Doroshenko, the fund's executive director, announced that applications for the "Varto robyty svoye 2.0" program will be accepted until July 20, and the results will be announced around September 17.

"This competition is a new chance for those who have not applied before, as well as for participants of previous programs," Doroshenko added.

Detailed conditions for participation in the competition are available on the website of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund: https://veteranfund.com.ua/contests/varto-robyty-svoye-2-0/

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ukraine
Kyiv
