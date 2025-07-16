Up to two-thirds of today's battles are in two directions - General Staff

Almost two-thirds of the battles on the front line today occurred in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on July 16, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of this day, 63 combat engagements have taken place - reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities of border settlements, including Bobylivka, Novodmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Chernatske, Hudove, Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Prokhody, Turya, and Studenok of Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, there have been four attacks by enemy troops. In addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 183 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense in the area of the settlement of Synkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Nadiia, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Serebryanka; two combat engagements are ongoing.

Three times the occupiers tried to advance in the Siversk direction, the aggressor showed activity in the Hryhorivka area and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out four assault actions in the areas of Nelipivka, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 21 enemy attacks; five battles are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Myrny, Vilne Pole, and Zelene Pole. The Defense Forces repelled seven enemy assaults.

In the Huliaipole direction, the settlement of Bilohiria was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Novoandriivka and Plavni.

In other directions, as indicated, - no significant changes.

