Up to two-thirds of battles - in three directions: General Staff updated the map

Up to two-thirds of the 171 battles on the front line over the past day occurred in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 16, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 171 combat engagements took place over the past day - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile and 54 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 86 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5574 shellings, 68 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3869 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three command posts, two air defense systems, and one artillery system of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 21 combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping 23 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 363 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including ten from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and Stroivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were five attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, Pishchane, and towards Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 25 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, towards Shandryholove and Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled three assaults by the occupation forces near Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Novospaske, and Rusyne Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 60 aggressor assaults in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka, Shevchenko, Molodetske, Horikhove, Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, towards the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Muravka Filiia, Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 27 enemy attempts to break through defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Lisne, Myrny, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, and towards the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Temirivka, Novokhatske.

In the Huliaipole direction, over the past day, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one enemy assault near the settlement of Malynivka.

In the area of Novodanylivka in the Orikhiv direction, our defenders also repelled one enemy assault.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks by the occupiers in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge and near the islands of Kozulsky and Zabyche.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

