Up to +35 degrees: where in Ukraine will be the hottest on Saturday

On Saturday, August 16, slight cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, only in Volyn during the day, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in places.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 25-30°, in western and southern regions 28-33°, in Zakarpattia severe heat 35° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Saturday, it will be sunny, without precipitation. Air temperature - 25-27°.

