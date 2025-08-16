Up to +35 degrees: where in Ukraine will be the hottest on Saturday
Kyiv • UNN
On August 16, slight cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from 25-33 degrees Celsius. Transcarpathia is forecast to reach up to +35 degrees, while Volyn will experience a brief rain shower with thunderstorms.
On Saturday, August 16, slight cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, only in Volyn during the day, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in places.
Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 25-30°, in western and southern regions 28-33°, in Zakarpattia severe heat 35°
In Kyiv and the region on Saturday, it will be sunny, without precipitation. Air temperature - 25-27°.
