UOC-MP challenged in court the resolution on checking for ties with the Russian Federation

The Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has challenged in court a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, which approved the procedure for checking churches for connections with the Russian Orthodox Church. This was reported by the press service of the UOC-MP, writes UNN.

On June 27, 2025, the Kyiv District Administrative Court opened proceedings in case No. 320/31780/25 based on the claim of the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church against the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The lawsuit concerns the appeal of the government's resolution of May 9, 2025, No. 543 "On the Approval of the Procedure for Conducting a Study on the Presence of Signs of Affiliation of a Religious Organization with a Foreign Religious Organization Whose Activities are Prohibited in Ukraine." - reported the UOC-MP.

It is noted that on the basis of the said resolution, the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience issued an order on May 16, according to which, starting from May 20, a study was initiated regarding the presence of signs of affiliation of the UOC-MP with a foreign religious organization whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine.

"At the same time, the Kyiv Metropolis emphasizes that no official request was submitted to it to obtain information about its activities. None of its representatives were involved in providing explanations on the merits of the study, which effectively deprived the religious organization of the opportunity to protect its rights and interests," the report says.

The UOC-MP believes that the said resolution contradicts the Constitution of Ukraine, the norms of legislative technique, and the practice of the European Court of Human Rights.

Addition

On May 9, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for conducting a study on the presence of signs of affiliation of a religious organization with a foreign religious organization whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine, as well as the procedure for considering the issue of confirming facts of using a religious organization for propaganda of the "Russian world" ideology.

