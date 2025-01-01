ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82325 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157426 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132704 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139951 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137447 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177362 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111850 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168884 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104662 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114014 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Unusual accident in Los Angeles: two robots collide on video

Unusual accident in Los Angeles: two robots collide on video

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28390 views

At an intersection in Los Angeles, a collision occurred between a Waymo taxi robot and a Serve Robotics delivery robot. Both robots were not damaged and were able to continue driving after a short stop.

A “crash” of a Waymo taxi and a Serve Robotics delivery robot occurred in Los Angeles, UNN reports with reference to TechCrunch.

A video of a robot “accident” that occurred on December 27 at an intersection in Los Angeles began circulating on social media. A Waymo robot taxi and a Serve Robotics robot deliveryman collided.

The video shows the Serve robot crossing the street at night and trying to drive onto the sidewalk. It drove to the curb, backed up a bit to right itself, and started moving toward the pantus. That's when a Waymo turning right hit the little bot.

The person who posted the video said that the Serve bot ran a red light before the collision, although this is not evident in the footage.

The company's representative said that the robot is designed to choose the safest route based on the information it receives, and it has the ability to classify and distinguish between road users and objects around it. For example, it is programmed to be more careful with children and pedestrians.

This does not mean that a Waymo robot will simply demolish everything in its path; in this case, the delivery robot stopped at the curb before entering the turn lane, just as the Waymo robot taxi entered the intersection. According to a Waymo spokesperson, the Waymo driver applied harsh braking before colliding with the delivery robot.

Both robots remained unharmed in the collision, but they were blocked for several minutes before moving away.

Waymo said that when a collision occurs, Waymo Driver notifies the Fleet Response team and sends a representative to the scene. The Fleet Response team inspects the scene remotely and sends a representative to assist if necessary. Rider Support checks the condition of the robot taxis and, if necessary, contacts first responders.

Recall

In 2025, 30 robotic nurses called Missi will be introduced as part of a pilot project at the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

