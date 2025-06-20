Until the West makes the necessary efforts, Russia will fight: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to Peskov's words

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not intend to conclude a truce with Ukraine, as it has a "strategic advantage" in the war. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reacted to Peskov's words, noting that this message is rather for Western politicians who do not understand the Russian mentality, that Russia does not need a ceasefire because they want to advance on the front, and as long as the West does not make the necessary efforts, Russia will fight. Kovalenko wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Peskov once again said not for us, but rather for Western politicians who do not understand Russian mentality, that Russia does not need a ceasefire, because they want to advance on the front. Accordingly, the only working logic of relations with the current Russia is the formula of strength. If Russians are stopped, if Russians are painfully beaten, if they are deprived of economic opportunities, because all their economic means are now flowing into the military-industrial complex - then a real corridor for rational dialogue opens up. As long as the West does not make the necessary efforts, Russia will fight. The rational approach does not work here. The USA believed in ratio, but with Russians, it does not lend itself to questions of rational benefit from cooperation. - wrote Kovalenko.

He emphasized that Russia has an understanding of existential pains regarding the collapse of the USSR and the loss of great influence in Europe and the world.

And these insane pains they transfer to the battlefield in an insane way, while simultaneously humbling themselves before China, and even North Korea, on which their ability to fight depends. And before the USA, whose sanctions they fear most. At the same time, the battle for Pokrovsk, or raids in Sumy region are presented as some "geopolitical shifts", but globally - this is absurd. However, Russians do not consider it absurd. The complete misunderstanding of Russia in the West, unfortunately, persists. I would very much not like the West to understand the importance of силових methods only after a strike in the Baltics - added Kovalenko.

Context

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sky News that Russia does not intend to conclude a truce with Ukraine, as it has a "strategic advantage" in the war.

“Right now, we have a strategic advantage. Why should we lose it? We are not going to lose it. We are moving forward. We are advancing and will continue to advance,” - said Peskov.

At the same time, he noted that Russia could agree to a truce if Western countries, for the duration of the ceasefire, committed to stopping military supplies to Ukraine.

“A truce means a truce, which means you stop. But America doesn't say "we'll stop all supplies," nor do Britain and France. That's the problem,” - added Peskov.

Recall

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the date of a new round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations could be agreed next week.