Unprecedented strike of machinists in New Jersey paralyzes the railroad: 350,000 passengers in a difficult situation

The strike paralyzed rail traffic between New Jersey and New York on Friday, May 16. Hundreds of thousands of passengers are forced to look for alternative routes.

On Friday, train drivers of the New Jersey Transit company announced a strike, as a result of which about 350,000 passengers in New Jersey and New York were forced to look for other ways to get to their destination

After 15 hours of continuous negotiations tonight between the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and NJ Transit leaders, no agreement was reached on wage increases - this is stated in the BLET union's statement on Thursday evening.

"On Friday, May 16, 450 engineers and trainees of NJ Transit will start a strike, starting on Friday," the organization said. The NJ Transit operator announced on its website a complete suspension of rail traffic.

According to local media, the decision came as a shock to passengers traveling between New Jersey and New York.

NJ Transit usually carries nearly 260,000 passengers per day, connecting the suburbs of New Jersey to Manhattan, including Pennsylvania Station.

There hasn't been a strike of this scale in over 40 years in the state of New Jersey.

This Friday, most of the passengers will have to look for buses, shared rides, or the opportunity to work remotely.

