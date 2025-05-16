Unprecedented strike of machinists in New Jersey paralyzes the railroad: 350,000 passengers in a difficult situation

$41.470.07
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 4040 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16894 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29792 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34306 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137725 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 162047 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143815 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181917 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152491 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392460 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 78143 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 99903 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 116151 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30747 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 54619 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 220033 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 212242 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274641 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338533 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392461 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 15472 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30804 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 68245 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 106284 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 132136 views
Unprecedented strike of machinists in New Jersey paralyzes the railroad: 350,000 passengers in a difficult situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

A large-scale strike of New Jersey Transit machinists has led to the shutdown of rail service between New Jersey and New York. About 350,000 passengers are looking for alternative routes.

Unprecedented strike of machinists in New Jersey paralyzes the railroad: 350,000 passengers in a difficult situation

The strike paralyzed rail traffic between New Jersey and New York on Friday, May 16. Hundreds of thousands of passengers are forced to look for alternative routes.

UNN reports with reference to AFP and The Independent.

Details

On Friday, train drivers of the New Jersey Transit company announced a strike, as a result of which about 350,000 passengers in New Jersey and New York were forced to look for other ways to get to their destination

After 15 hours of continuous negotiations tonight between the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and NJ Transit leaders, no agreement was reached on wage increases

-  this is stated in the BLET union's statement on Thursday evening.

"On Friday, May 16, 450 engineers and trainees of NJ Transit will start a strike, starting on Friday," the organization said.  The NJ Transit operator announced on its website a complete suspension of rail traffic.

Tomorrow, Brussels Airport cancels flights due to strike28.04.25, 22:02 • 3416 views

According to local media, the decision came as a shock to passengers traveling between New Jersey and New York.

Reference

NJ Transit usually carries nearly 260,000 passengers per day, connecting the suburbs of New Jersey to Manhattan, including Pennsylvania Station.

There hasn't been a strike of this scale in over 40 years in the state of New Jersey.

This Friday, most of the passengers will have to look for buses, shared rides, or the opportunity to work remotely.

Let us remind you

In March, the skies over Germany were paralyzed, as employees of 11 airports joined the strike.

In Finland, in April, a strike of public sector employees, including the police, lasted for three days. 

Due to a technical malfunction in the air traffic control system of Belgium, Robert Fico's plane returned to Bratislava. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
New Jersey
New York City
