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Unknown individuals detonated smoke grenades near residential buildings in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4218 views

On August 17, unknown individuals detonated smoke grenades near buildings in Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi District. There were no casualties; the police seized the remains of the pyrotechnics.

Unknown individuals detonated smoke grenades near residential buildings in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, unidentified individuals detonated smoke grenades near residential buildings; those involved in the offense are being identified, reports UNN, citing the Kharkiv regional police.

 Details

The incident occurred in the Saltivskyi district on August 17. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The police received a call about explosions and the formation of a cloud of smoke near residential buildings on Akademika Pavlova Street.

The investigative-operational group inspected the scene and seized remnants of two smoke-type pyrotechnic devices, which are freely available for sale.

Information about the reported incident was registered in accordance with the established procedural procedure.

Near Kyiv, a man got behind the wheel of an SUV at a car dealership and threatened to use explosives13.08.26, 22:27 • 7264 views

Antonina Tumanova

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