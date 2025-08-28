Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is known

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
12:34 AM • 13231 views
Massive shelling of Kyiv: there is a dead person, injured, numerous fires and destruction
August 27, 05:11 PM • 22269 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 14137 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 36697 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 115991 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 74909 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 45610 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 62504 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 49793 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 47360 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.2m/s
85%
754mm
Popular news
International firms finance a million Russian soldiers through taxes - MediaAugust 27, 05:06 PM • 4624 views
Szijjártó announced when gas supplies to Hungary will resume after Ukraine's attacks on the Druzhba oil pipelineAugust 27, 05:57 PM • 6336 views
Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - KlychkoAugust 27, 07:59 PM • 15335 views
A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.08:53 PM • 19748 views
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attack10:32 PM • 4996 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 51393 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 52761 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 115978 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 125294 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 98139 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 34625 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 73843 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 78948 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 77675 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 111244 views
Actual
Tu-95
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Shahed-136

Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2920 views

On the night of August 28, unknown UAVs attacked oil refineries in Novokuibyshevsk and Afipsky. Information about damage and casualties is being clarified.

Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is known

On the night of August 28, unknown UAVs attacked the oil refinery in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region, and the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai. This was reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels and the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

According to local channels, an attack on a fuel and energy complex facility was again recorded in Novokuibyshevsk. In addition, the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai was hit.

Information regarding the extent of damage and possible casualties is being clarified. There have been no official statements yet.

Recall

In many Russian cities and regions, after attacks by Ukrainian drones, there is a fuel shortage at gas stations, and major oil refineries stop working, their operation is practically paralyzed.

At the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, the fire was extinguished only five days after the drone attack26.08.25, 12:12 • 3998 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineNews of the World