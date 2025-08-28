Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is known

On the night of August 28, unknown UAVs attacked the oil refinery in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region, and the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai. This was reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels and the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

According to local channels, an attack on a fuel and energy complex facility was again recorded in Novokuibyshevsk. In addition, the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai was hit.

Information regarding the extent of damage and possible casualties is being clarified. There have been no official statements yet.

Recall

In many Russian cities and regions, after attacks by Ukrainian drones, there is a fuel shortage at gas stations, and major oil refineries stop working, their operation is practically paralyzed.

At the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, the fire was extinguished only five days after the drone attack