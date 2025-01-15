Unidentified man beats people in one of Kherson's bomb shelters during alarm

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 133615 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119735 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127795 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128760 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 161983 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157224 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104248 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113824 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117102 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 57176 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120314 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118521 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 47893 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 61863 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 133629 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 161990 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157228 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185595 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175017 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118521 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120314 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139606 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131486 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148979 views
Unidentified man beats people in one of Kherson's bomb shelters during alarm

Kyiv

 • 47198 views

In one of Kherson's bomb shelters, an unknown man beat people during an air raid alarm. A security guard stopped the attacker, the police opened a case, and the victims received medical care.

In one of the bomb shelters in Kherson , during an air raid, an unknown person beat people who were there at the time, UNN reports, citing the Kherson MVA.

Tonight, in one of Kherson's bomb shelters, an unknown man beat the residents who were there during the air raid. The man was stopped and restrained by a security guard 

- the statement said.

According to the MBA, medics and police officers who responded to the call provided assistance to the victims and detained the attacker.

Law enforcement officers interviewed all the witnesses and victims. The security guard wrote a statement to the police. Tomorrow, he will undergo a forensic examination to check the injuries.

A case has been opened over the incident, the MBA added.

Listening to music loudly in the bus: man cuts 17-year-old boy's face with a razor15.01.25, 15:12 • 40943 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War Crimes and emergencies
Kherson

