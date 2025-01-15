Unidentified man beats people in one of Kherson's bomb shelters during alarm

In one of the bomb shelters in Kherson , during an air raid, an unknown person beat people who were there at the time, UNN reports, citing the Kherson MVA.

Tonight, in one of Kherson's bomb shelters, an unknown man beat the residents who were there during the air raid. The man was stopped and restrained by a security guard - the statement said.

According to the MBA, medics and police officers who responded to the call provided assistance to the victims and detained the attacker.

Law enforcement officers interviewed all the witnesses and victims. The security guard wrote a statement to the police. Tomorrow, he will undergo a forensic examination to check the injuries.

A case has been opened over the incident, the MBA added.

