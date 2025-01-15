Listening to music loudly in the bus: man cuts 17-year-old boy's face with a razor

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127534 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116075 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124121 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125406 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156538 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108097 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153443 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104154 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113745 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106718 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 34716 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115165 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113109 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 33880 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127534 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156538 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153443 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182470 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171914 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113088 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115145 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137933 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129998 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147609 views
Listening to music loudly in the bus: man cuts 17-year-old boy's face with a razor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40943 views

A 53-year-old Kyiv resident attacked a 17-year-old boy with a barber's razor on a bus because of loud music from a speaker. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker faces up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism.

A Kyiv resident cut the face of a 17-year-old boy with a barber's razor because he was listening to music loudly on a bus, and was notified of his suspicion, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Details

As it turned out, the crime was preceded by a conflict over the fact that the boy was listening to music loudly on a portable speaker and did not respond to the comments of other passengers. Subsequently, the 53-year-old man hit the young man with a barber razor, causing him a cut wound to his face. Doctors hospitalized the minor victim in a health care facility, and the police detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Add

Investigators under the procedural supervision of the Darnytsia District Prosecutor's Office served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The man is being held in a temporary detention center, the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years in prison.

In Kyiv, a conflict while walking dogs ended with a shot in the face: all the details13.01.25, 17:17 • 40820 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

