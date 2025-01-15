Listening to music loudly in the bus: man cuts 17-year-old boy's face with a razor

A Kyiv resident cut the face of a 17-year-old boy with a barber's razor because he was listening to music loudly on a bus, and was notified of his suspicion, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Details

As it turned out, the crime was preceded by a conflict over the fact that the boy was listening to music loudly on a portable speaker and did not respond to the comments of other passengers. Subsequently, the 53-year-old man hit the young man with a barber razor, causing him a cut wound to his face. Doctors hospitalized the minor victim in a health care facility, and the police detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators under the procedural supervision of the Darnytsia District Prosecutor's Office served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The man is being held in a temporary detention center, the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years in prison.

