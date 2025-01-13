ukenru
In Kyiv, a conflict while walking dogs ended with a shot in the face: all the details

In Kyiv, a conflict while walking dogs ended with a shot in the face: all the details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40820 views

A 53-year-old resident of Kyiv shot a 30-year-old man in the face with a traumatic weapon during a conflict while walking dogs. The attacker faces up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism.

In Kyiv, a dog walk ended in a shooting - one man shot another in the face with a traumatic weapon, the capital's police served the attacker with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Details

The incident occurred in Holosiivskyi district.

The police found that while walking their dogs, a conflict arose between local residents that led to the shooting. In the course of the quarrel that arose from the dog fight, one of the men took a traumatic weapon from his bag and shot his opponent in the face, after which he fled the scene. As a result of the shot, the 30-year-old victim sustained a bodily injury in the form of a perforating gunshot wound to the lower lip.

The operatives established that a 53-year-old local resident was involved in the crime. Law enforcement officers detained the man at his place of residence in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and during an urgent search of the offender's residence, seized a registered traumatic pistol, a gas pistol and ammunition.

Add

Investigators of the territorial police unit under the procedural supervision of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. According to the sanction of the charged article, the suspect faces up to seven years in prison for his actions. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

