Exclusive
03:05 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
UNICEF calls for criminalizing the creation of AI content depicting child sexual abuse - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The UN Children's Fund UNICEF has urged governments to criminalize the creation of AI content depicting child sexual abuse, due to the rapid increase in such materials. The organization emphasizes the use of AI to create deepfakes and "undress" children, which has already affected 1.2 million children in 11 countries.

UNICEF calls for criminalizing the creation of AI content depicting child sexual abuse - Media

The UN Children's Fund UNICEF has called on governments to criminalize the creation of AI-generated content depicting child sexual abuse. The organization stated that the number of such materials is rapidly increasing, posing a real threat to minors. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

UNICEF emphasized that they are increasingly recording the use of artificial intelligence technologies to create so-called deepfakes – fake images, videos, and audio that look convincingly realistic. Of particular concern is the phenomenon of "undressing" children using AI, where programs artificially remove or alter clothing in photos, creating sexualized images.

According to the organization, at least 1.2 million children in 11 countries reported over the past year that their images had been sexually altered using artificial intelligence.

Google's parent company is becoming an AI leader, surpassing OpenAI - Reuters05.02.26, 13:46 • 2024 views

UNICEF also called on developers to implement safety principles at the technology creation stage and to strengthen content moderation by investing in systems for detecting prohibited materials.

Some countries have already begun to respond to the problem. In particular, the United Kingdom plans to make it illegal to use AI to create images of child sexual abuse, becoming the first state with such legislation.

The organization stressed that the harm from digital violence is real and urgent, and children cannot wait for legislation to catch up with technological development.

Zuckerberg bets on AI as new social media format - Media29.01.26, 18:38 • 2546 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the World
Technology
Reuters
UNICEF
United Nations
Great Britain