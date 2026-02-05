UNICEF calls for criminalizing the creation of AI content depicting child sexual abuse - Media

The UN Children's Fund UNICEF has called on governments to criminalize the creation of AI-generated content depicting child sexual abuse. The organization stated that the number of such materials is rapidly increasing, posing a real threat to minors. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

UNICEF emphasized that they are increasingly recording the use of artificial intelligence technologies to create so-called deepfakes – fake images, videos, and audio that look convincingly realistic. Of particular concern is the phenomenon of "undressing" children using AI, where programs artificially remove or alter clothing in photos, creating sexualized images.

According to the organization, at least 1.2 million children in 11 countries reported over the past year that their images had been sexually altered using artificial intelligence.

UNICEF also called on developers to implement safety principles at the technology creation stage and to strengthen content moderation by investing in systems for detecting prohibited materials.

Some countries have already begun to respond to the problem. In particular, the United Kingdom plans to make it illegal to use AI to create images of child sexual abuse, becoming the first state with such legislation.

The organization stressed that the harm from digital violence is real and urgent, and children cannot wait for legislation to catch up with technological development.

