Unexpected call from a "bank" or an "investment offer": The Prosecutor General's Office systematically destroys fraudulent call centers and reminds how to protect your data

10:00 AM
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
November 26, 06:31 AM
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
Popular news
Russian city of Cheboksary attacked by drones: military plant likely hit
November 26, 02:58 AM
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD
November 26, 03:33 AM
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19
November 26, 05:09 AM
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swift
06:56 AM
"My rock": billionaire Richard Branson announces death of wife - after 50 years together
07:22 AM
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipes
12:02 PM
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling stories
08:59 AM
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
07:00 AM
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:21 PM
November 25, 01:21 PM
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
November 25, 10:00 AM
November 25, 10:00 AM
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
November 24, 08:11 AM
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records
November 24, 07:49 AM
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary
November 22, 07:12 PM
Unexpected call from a "bank" or an "investment offer": The Prosecutor General's Office systematically destroys fraudulent call centers and reminds how to protect your data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Prosecutor General's Office is systematically dismantling the fraudulent call center industry, having eliminated hundreds of such operations in recent months. Prosecutors urge Ukrainians to be vigilant and remind them of digital safety rules, as calls and messages from fraudsters continue to arrive.

Unexpected call from a "bank" or an "investment offer": The Prosecutor General's Office systematically destroys fraudulent call centers and reminds how to protect your data

The Prosecutor General's Office is systematically destroying the fraudulent call center industry - hundreds of sites have been eliminated in recent months alone. However, unexpected calls from "banks" or "investment offers" continue to arrive, so prosecutors urged Ukrainians to be vigilant and reminded them of digital security rules, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

An unexpected call from the "bank." A message in the messenger about a "blocked account." An "investment offer" with an unrealistically high profit. A parcel for which "you urgently need to pay 10 UAH." Almost always, professional fraudulent call centers are behind this.

- emphasized the Prosecutor General's Office.

A network of 14 fraudulent call centers that defrauded Ukrainians and foreigners has been liquidated07.11.25, 12:23 • 4070 views

Prosecutors explain that these are organized platforms where dozens of operators work according to clear instructions: they spoof numbers, write on behalf of banks, delivery services or law enforcement agencies, call at night, pressure, intimidate, and force people to act hastily. Their goal is to get your data and money.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that they are systematically working to destroy the fraudulent "industry."

In recent months alone, prosecutors have conducted over 270 searches and eliminated hundreds of sites. Servers, computers, and equipment for spoofing numbers have been seized. In some cities, fraudsters resumed operations the very next day - as in Odesa, where the call center had to be liquidated again.

- the report says.

At the same time, prosecutors urge citizens to be vigilant: never transfer card details, CVV codes, passwords, and one-time codes to third parties.

The fight against fraudulent call centers continues, the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

Citizens robbed under the guise of financial services: fraudulent call centers exposed in Dnipro26.11.25, 10:19 • 1822 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
