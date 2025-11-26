Unexpected call from a "bank" or an "investment offer": The Prosecutor General's Office systematically destroys fraudulent call centers and reminds how to protect your data

The Prosecutor General's Office is systematically destroying the fraudulent call center industry - hundreds of sites have been eliminated in recent months alone. However, unexpected calls from "banks" or "investment offers" continue to arrive, so prosecutors urged Ukrainians to be vigilant and reminded them of digital security rules, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

An unexpected call from the "bank." A message in the messenger about a "blocked account." An "investment offer" with an unrealistically high profit. A parcel for which "you urgently need to pay 10 UAH." Almost always, professional fraudulent call centers are behind this. - emphasized the Prosecutor General's Office.

A network of 14 fraudulent call centers that defrauded Ukrainians and foreigners has been liquidated

Prosecutors explain that these are organized platforms where dozens of operators work according to clear instructions: they spoof numbers, write on behalf of banks, delivery services or law enforcement agencies, call at night, pressure, intimidate, and force people to act hastily. Their goal is to get your data and money.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that they are systematically working to destroy the fraudulent "industry."

In recent months alone, prosecutors have conducted over 270 searches and eliminated hundreds of sites. Servers, computers, and equipment for spoofing numbers have been seized. In some cities, fraudsters resumed operations the very next day - as in Odesa, where the call center had to be liquidated again. - the report says.

At the same time, prosecutors urge citizens to be vigilant: never transfer card details, CVV codes, passwords, and one-time codes to third parties.

The fight against fraudulent call centers continues, the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

