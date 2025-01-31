Unethical behavior of Karpenko-Kary Vysotskyi's teacher: police conduct an investigation

Police are investigating possible misconduct by Yuriy Vysotsky, a lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv, who is accused of humiliating students and violating their personal boundaries. As of now, the police have not received any statements from people who suffered from the teacher's actions. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Police are investigating possible misconduct by a teacher at a Kyiv university. Law enforcement officers learned about the alleged non-statutory relations within the staff of the educational institution from social media. As of now, the police have not received any statements from people who suffered from the teacher's actions - the police inform.

Police officers, in cooperation with the university administration, are establishing the circumstances reported in the media and all persons involved in the events.

"Upon completion of the inspection, the issue of legal qualification will be resolved," the statement said.

Addendum

Actors Serhiy Volosovets and Ostap Vakulyuk accuse Yuriy Vysotsky, a lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv, of humiliating students and violating their personal boundaries.

A lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv and director of the Young Theater Andriy Bilous was suspended from working at the university. He was accused of sexual harassment and indecent messages to female students.