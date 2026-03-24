UNESCO experts to visit Lviv to assess damage caused by Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already agreed with UNESCO experts on a visit to Lviv to record the destruction and assess the damage caused by Russian shelling. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

"We expect a reaction from UNESCO. I immediately confirm that in the near future, experts will arrive in Ukraine to assess the damage caused by Russian terrorists. Today, Russia did not just strike buildings in the center of Lviv. This is a strike on UNESCO's world heritage. A direct strike on UNESCO as an organization. A strike on everyone in the world who cares about cultural heritage. We demand strong reactions," Sybiha said.

Recall

Russia attacked the center of Lviv, UNESCO heritage was damaged, a residential building was damaged.

The number of victims of Russian attacks in Lviv increased to 13.

The Air Force reported one of the most massive attacks on Ukraine with attack drones. Air defense shot down/suppressed 541 enemy UAVs. 15 hits were recorded.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the attack by attack drones on the central part of Lviv, which led to damage to UNESCO World Heritage sites. The ministry called on UNESCO and all international partners not to limit themselves to another expression of concern.