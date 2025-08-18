$41.340.11
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 3604 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
01:19 PM • 9646 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
11:50 AM • 15826 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
08:34 AM • 69388 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 80359 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 48731 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 66234 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 10:14 AM • 75632 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
August 17, 07:17 AM • 141086 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
01:19 PM • 9622 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 38551 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 58277 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:34 AM • 69335 views
Understanding the parameters of security guarantees and the approaching trilateral meeting: Sybiha outlined expectations from the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine expects from the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump a clear understanding of the parameters of future security guarantees. The discussion also concerns further work on bringing closer a trilateral meeting.

Understanding the parameters of security guarantees and the approaching trilateral meeting: Sybiha outlined expectations from the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine expects from the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump a clear understanding of the parameters of future security guarantees, as well as further work to bring closer a meeting in a trilateral format.

Sybiha stated this during the presentation of the government's action program, as reported by UNN.

Details

If we talk about the expectations of this meeting, it is further progress, a clear, or clearer, understanding of the parameters of future security guarantees. This is extremely important. This is further work and bringing closer a meeting in a trilateral format: Zelenskyy, Putin, Trump with the participation of possible other leaders of our allies. And the timeframes. Both the meeting and the moment we are in are exceptionally important.

- said Sybiha. 

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms that it is ready to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, and that he is going to negotiate with Trump in Washington on Monday. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

