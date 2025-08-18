Understanding the parameters of security guarantees and the approaching trilateral meeting: Sybiha outlined expectations from the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine expects from the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump a clear understanding of the parameters of future security guarantees, as well as further work to bring closer a meeting in a trilateral format.

Sybiha stated this during the presentation of the government's action program, as reported by UNN.

Details

If we talk about the expectations of this meeting, it is further progress, a clear, or clearer, understanding of the parameters of future security guarantees. This is extremely important. This is further work and bringing closer a meeting in a trilateral format: Zelenskyy, Putin, Trump with the participation of possible other leaders of our allies. And the timeframes. Both the meeting and the moment we are in are exceptionally important. - said Sybiha.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms that it is ready to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, and that he is going to negotiate with Trump in Washington on Monday.