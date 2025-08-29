$41.320.08
UN Security Council concludes mission in Lebanon: peacekeepers to leave the country by 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

The UN Security Council has decided to conclude the work of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) by the end of 2026. The United States supported this decision, emphasizing the changing security situation and Lebanon's need to take on greater responsibility.

UN Security Council concludes mission in Lebanon: peacekeepers to leave the country by 2027
French UN peacekeepers patrol the Lebanese-Israeli border in the village of Hula in southern Lebanon, August 20, 2025

The UN Security Council has decided to end the work of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The mission was last extended until the end of 2026, after which peacekeepers will begin a phased "organized and safe reduction and withdrawal" of personnel within a year. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Thursday, August 28, 15 members of the UN Security Council unanimously supported a resolution prepared by France, after reaching a compromise with the United States.

The resolution requires the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to "cease its activities on December 31, 2026, and from that date, within one year, begin an orderly and safe reduction and withdrawal of its personnel in close consultation with the Government of Lebanon with the aim of making the Government of Lebanon the sole guarantor of security in southern Lebanon."

Acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea stated that this would be the last extension of UNIFIL's mandate that the US would support. According to her, the security situation in Lebanon has changed compared to last year, which creates "an opportunity for Lebanon to take on greater responsibility."

UNIFIL's mandate was expanded in 2006 after a month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah, so that peacekeepers could help the Lebanese army keep part of the country's south free of armed groups. Despite this, Hezbollah effectively controls the southern areas, which creates an ongoing conflict with the peacekeepers.

The US emphasized that it would no longer support the extension of the mandate.

The security environment in Lebanon is fundamentally different from last year, and this creates conditions for the country to take on greater responsibility

- said interim US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea.

Israel met the decision critically. The country's Permanent Representative to the UN, Danny Danon, stated: "UNIFIL failed its mission and allowed Hezbollah to become a dangerous regional threat."

In contrast, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed the resolution, emphasizing that it "reiterates the call for Israel to withdraw its troops from the five areas it still holds, and reaffirms the need to extend state authority to the entire territory of the country."

Recall

The Lebanese government will present a plan on August 31, according to which the radical group must lay down its arms. The leader of Hezbollah stated that he would not implement it until Israel fulfills the ceasefire agreement.

