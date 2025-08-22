$41.220.16
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviation
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Lebanon began disarming Palestinian groups in refugee camps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Lebanese authorities have officially begun disarming Palestinian groups in refugee camps, seizing the first batch of weapons in Beirut. This step is part of Lebanon's commitments following the truce with Israel, concluded with US support in November 2024, and aims to establish state control over all armed formations.

Lebanon began disarming Palestinian groups in refugee camps

Lebanese authorities have officially announced the start of the disarmament process for Palestinian groups in refugee camps. This step marks the first stage of a large-scale program aimed at establishing state control over all armed formations in the country.

This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

On Thursday, the Lebanese government announced that it had begun seizing weapons in one of the largest camps – Burj el-Barajneh in Beirut. The first batch of weapons has already been handed over to the Lebanese army. Similar deliveries are expected from other camps across the country in the coming weeks.

According to officials, this primarily concerns illegal weapons that have recently entered the camps. At the same time, some Fatah representatives claim that only a part of the arsenal is being handed over, and the main forces maintain control over more serious types of weapons.

Disarmament became part of Lebanon's obligations after the ceasefire with Israel, concluded with US support in November 2024. At that time, Beirut agreed to limit arms supplies exclusively to six state security agencies, which effectively challenges the positions of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed the army to present a plan for establishing a state monopoly on weapons by the end of the year. The initiative was agreed upon on May 21 at a meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. At that time, the parties confirmed the principle: only the state has the right to own and use weapons.

Palestinian groups have operated almost autonomously in Lebanon's 12 camps for decades, creating parallel armed structures. The latest transfer of weapons is the most serious attempt by the state in recent years to limit the influence of illegal formations and strengthen its own sovereignty.

Recall

Hezbollah threatens Lebanon with confrontation. The group accuses the Lebanese government of "surrendering" the country to Israel.

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem rejected disarmament demands, claiming it serves Israel's interests. The US insists on disarming the group to resume negotiations on ending Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

Stepan Haftko

