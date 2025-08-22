Lebanon began disarming Palestinian groups in refugee camps

Lebanese authorities have officially announced the start of the disarmament process for Palestinian groups in refugee camps. This step marks the first stage of a large-scale program aimed at establishing state control over all armed formations in the country.

This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

On Thursday, the Lebanese government announced that it had begun seizing weapons in one of the largest camps – Burj el-Barajneh in Beirut. The first batch of weapons has already been handed over to the Lebanese army. Similar deliveries are expected from other camps across the country in the coming weeks.

According to officials, this primarily concerns illegal weapons that have recently entered the camps. At the same time, some Fatah representatives claim that only a part of the arsenal is being handed over, and the main forces maintain control over more serious types of weapons.

Disarmament became part of Lebanon's obligations after the ceasefire with Israel, concluded with US support in November 2024. At that time, Beirut agreed to limit arms supplies exclusively to six state security agencies, which effectively challenges the positions of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed the army to present a plan for establishing a state monopoly on weapons by the end of the year. The initiative was agreed upon on May 21 at a meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. At that time, the parties confirmed the principle: only the state has the right to own and use weapons.

Palestinian groups have operated almost autonomously in Lebanon's 12 camps for decades, creating parallel armed structures. The latest transfer of weapons is the most serious attempt by the state in recent years to limit the influence of illegal formations and strengthen its own sovereignty.

Recall

Hezbollah threatens Lebanon with confrontation. The group accuses the Lebanese government of "surrendering" the country to Israel.

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem rejected disarmament demands, claiming it serves Israel's interests. The US insists on disarming the group to resume negotiations on ending Israeli military operations in Lebanon.