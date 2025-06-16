UN Secretary-General travels to Canada to attend G7 meeting

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has traveled to Canada for the G7 summit to participate in a session on energy security. This was reported by AP, reports UNN.

UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said that Guterres will participate in the G7 meeting on Tuesday and invited the leaders of the countries to "diversification, technologies and investments to ensure access and availability in a changing world."

Guterres will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the meeting, but it is not yet known whether he will meet with Trump.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron met with US President Donald Trump before the official opening ceremony of the G7 summit. In particular, they discussed the situation in Ukraine.