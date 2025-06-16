$41.450.04
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
07:28 PM • 3934 views
June 16, 01:59 PM • 28073 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 68299 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 68807 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 81492 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 166186 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 78632 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 77174 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59966 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56584 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UN Secretary-General travels to Canada to attend G7 meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

António Guterres will attend the G7 summit to discuss energy security. He called for diversification and investment to ensure access to energy.

UN Secretary-General travels to Canada to attend G7 meeting

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has traveled to Canada for the G7 summit to participate in a session on energy security. This was reported by AP, reports UNN.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is traveling to Canada to participate in a session on energy security 

- writes the publication.

UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said that Guterres will participate in the G7 meeting on Tuesday and invited the leaders of the countries to "diversification, technologies and investments to ensure access and availability in a changing world."

Guterres will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the meeting, but it is not yet known whether he will meet with Trump.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron met with US President Donald Trump before the official opening ceremony of the G7 summit. In particular, they discussed the situation in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Mark Carney
António Guterres
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Canada
France
Tesla
