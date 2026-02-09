UN Secretary-General calls for abandoning GDP as the main indicator of economic development

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 976 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 3338 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 17773 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 33216 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 37271 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 54298 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 52552 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42226 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40518 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27069 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
0.8m/s
76%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 32950 views
Russian attack on Volyn: Novovolynsk mayor reports enemy strike on substation, over 80,000 consumers without powerFebruary 9, 06:57 AM • 7320 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 21080 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 14159 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideo01:13 PM • 12526 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 3780 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 14193 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 58500 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 79896 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 96572 views
Actual people
Andriy Shevchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Dmytro Mykhailenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
United States
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 836 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 1788 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 32981 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 37508 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 50718 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Forbes
Bild

UN Secretary-General calls for abandoning GDP as the main indicator of economic development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that the global economic model needs transformation. He emphasized the need to move beyond GDP as the main indicator of progress.

UN Secretary-General calls for abandoning GDP as the main indicator of economic development

The global economic model needs a radical transformation, as an exclusive focus on gross domestic product growth encourages environmental pollution and depletion of natural resources. UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated this in a comment to The Guardian, UNN reports.

Details

According to Guterres, current economic accounting systems are effectively pushing humanity towards an ecological catastrophe, as they do not take into account the true value of nature. He emphasized that the world must move beyond GDP as the main indicator of progress and well-being.

The UN Secretary-General stressed that deforestation or overfishing formally increase GDP, although in reality they cause serious damage to the environment and the future of humanity. In his opinion, GDP shows the cost of everything, but does not reflect true value for society.

Ukraine has huge economic potential to double its GDP over the next decade - Rubio04.02.26, 19:26 • 2781 view

In January, an international conference Beyond GDP, organized under the auspices of the UN, took place in Geneva, attended by leading economists from around the world. They are working on creating a new set of indicators of economic success that will take into account human well-being, sustainable development, and social justice.

Experts note that endless economic growth on a planet with limited resources exacerbates the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and social inequality. At the same time, there is a growing demand for alternative economic models that combine development with environmental protection and improved quality of life.

The UN emphasizes that the goal of the initiative is not to abandon GDP entirely, but to supplement it with other indicators that will allow assessing whether economic development truly improves people's lives and preserves the planet for future generations.

"I've done more for NATO than anyone": Trump demands 5% of GDP from allies for defense20.01.26, 22:47 • 8486 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyNews of the World
Animals
Geneva
The Guardian
United Nations